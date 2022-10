One dead after collision in Paris, Ont.

A 62-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a collision in Paris, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded around 6 p.m. to a collision on Green Lane Road involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist Thursday evening.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis said one person was transported to hospital where they later died.

Green Lane Road was closed for approximately six hours from Dundas Street to East River Road. The road reopened Friday morning once the investigation was completed.

It was determined that a passenger vehicle struck the cyclist.

The deceased has been identified as Thomas Keen of Brant County.

CLEARED: Green Lane from Dundas St to East River Rd in Paris @BrantCommunity : the road has fully REOPENED. ^nkhttps://t.co/nojXZ8moyk

— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) October 28, 2022