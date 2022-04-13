One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira

Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.

Wellington County OPP said they were called to a crash at Sideroad 21 and 14th Line around 3:30 p.m., along with Centre-Wellington Fire Rescue and the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service.

Const. Joshua Cunningham said the lone occupant of the vehicle, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP said about a dozen school-aged children and a driver were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no one on the bus was seriously injured.

"After the collision, the school bus company made arrangements for most of the students to get home," Cunningham said, adding some parents also came to the scene.

Police said they haven't determined yet what school the students go to.

Cunningham said they are also still working to identify the deceased driver and notify the family.

As of late Wednesday afternoon investigators remained on-scene and planned to keep the road closed as they continued to collect evidence.

Fatal Collision @MapletonTwp near #Alma. Intersection will remain close while reconstructionists look to determine cause. ^JC pic.twitter.com/XmtHFtlfJw