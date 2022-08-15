One dead after crash near Palmerston, Ont.

An 87-year-old from Palmerston, Ont. is dead after a crash on Perth Line 91 just west of Road 140.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Jillian Johnson said officers responded to the collision around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

A passenger vehicle collided with a commercial vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as 87-year-old John Cherry of Palmerston.

Johnson said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Ornge Air Ambulance was initially requested to respond to the crash, but the call was cancelled.

Police shut down roads surrounding the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Line 91 following the crash. As of 4 p.m. police said they were expected to remain closed for several hours.

#PerthOPP and #WellingtonOPP are on scene of a serious collision on Perth Road 140/Line 91 @NorthPerth1. The roads surrounding this intersection are closed. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided once available.^jj pic.twitter.com/JxalxR3FM9