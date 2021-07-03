One dead after crash on Highway 1 near Qu'Appelle: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say one man is dead after a collision between a pickup truck and a semi on Highway 1 Friday night.

According to police, Indian Head RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash east of Qu’Appelle just before 10 p.m. A 74-year-old man, who was the driver and only occupant of the pickup truck, was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP said the initial investigation indicates the eastbound semi collided with the truck, which was heading north. Both vehicles left the highway and ended up in the ditch.

Highway 1 was closed Friday night, but has since reopened. RCMP said no charges are anticipated.