One dead after driver strikes two pedestrians in Sandy Hill

Ottawa police say a woman in her 40s is dead after a driver struck her and another person in Sandy Hill.

Authorities were called to the area of Charlotte Street, between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue at around 7 a.m. Monday.

According to police, a driver hit a man and a woman on Charlotte Street.

Both pedestrians and the driver were taken to the hospital. The woman died of her injuries, while the man remains in serious condition, according to Duty Inspector Scott Pettis. The driver's injuries were reported as minor.

"I heard a bang," said Layla Morin, who saw the scene. "My window is right there. I saw the car. I saw the woman on the floor. At that point, I realized it wasn't just a car; someone was hit."

Footage from a nearby surveillance camera shows a black Toyota swerving to the other side of the road and onto the sidewalk, where two pedestrians were standing.

Police have not identified the woman who was killed. When reached Monday, police told CTV News Ottawa officers were contacting next-of-kin. CTV News has learned she was on her way to work and was one of the tenants of the building at 168 Charlotte St., right near the scene of the crash.

"It's a big shock to everyone in the building and her boss and those who work in the building," said building owner Toni Azzi. "It's been a rough day."

Charlotte Street was closed between Rideau and Daly for several hours. It reopened just after 1 p.m.

Police say investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have security video or dashcam footage of this incident and who has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.