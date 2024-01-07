One dead after fiery crash near Drumheller Saturday night

A 39-year-old is dead after a fiery crash near Drumheller Saturday night. RCMP say a pickup truck and a car crashed head-on on Highway 9 near Range Road 214 around 11:45 p.m. Fire crews were also called to the scene, where it was reported that one of the vehicles was on fire. The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man from Drumheller died at the scene. His passenger, a 33-year-old woman from Drumheller, was taken to the hospital. RCMP did not say how serious her injuries were. The 50-year-old man driving the pickup truck, a Strathmore resident, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is being investigated by RCMP for impaired driving causing death. Traffic in the area was affected until early Sunday morning.