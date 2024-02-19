One dead after fire at Guelph home
One person is dead after being found injured at a Guelph home Sunday evening.
Emergency responders were called to the address after flames were spotted coming from the garage, but officials say the victim was not hurt in the fire. Their cause of death has not been released.
Guelph fire prevention officer Ken Tessier told CTV News they got multiple 911 calls about a fire on Hands Drive around 5:37 p.m. Sunday.
“When our fire crews arrived, there was one individual that was removed from inside the house and was transported to Guelph General Hospital and they ended up being pronounced deceased,” Tessier said.
“The coroner was brought in to investigate and their conclusion was the fire did not cause the injuries.”
Tessier said the fire was contained to the garage, and there is only minor smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.
Fire investigators remain on scene Monday.
In an email, Guelph police said it's believed the fire was deliberately set.
No arrests have been made and police said they're not looking for any suspects.
Once the fire department finishes the investigation, the homeowners will be able to return because damage isn't significant beyond the garage, Tessier said.
