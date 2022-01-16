One dead after head-on semi-trailer and pick-up truck collision

One person is dead following a collision east of Edmonton involving a semi-trailer and pick-up truck on Sunday.

RCMP say the two vehicles collided head-on while travelling on Highway 14 at Range Road 220, east of the hamlet of South Cooking Lake, Alta, around 4 p.m.

The pick-up truck driver was declared dead on scene, Mounties said.

"No further information on the deceased driver is available at this time," police said in a statement.

Traffic on Highway 14 is being diverted from the area. Disruptions to motorists in the area are expected to last for at least four hours, RCMP added.

South Cooking Lake is approximately 30 kilometres east of Edmonton.