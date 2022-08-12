One dead after overnight collision in Toronto
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
A person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Toronto overnight, police say.
Shortly after 4 a.m., police responded to a crash in the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue.
Toronto paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.
A man was transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition and a woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, paramedics say.
Toronto police say one person has since died from their injuries in hospital.
The area is closed for an investigation.
