One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford

Police shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 403 eastbound between Brantford and Ancaster for around seven hours on Friday, as officers investigated a pair of collisions involving motorcycles – one of them fatal.

It comes as Waterloo regional police warn of a sharp increase in motorcycle crashes involving serious injuries

OPP Cst. Conrad Vitalis said the first crash, a single-vehicle collision, happened around 4 a.m. on Hwy 403 eastbound near Jerseyville Road.

Vitalis said the motorcycle collided with the highway median. The rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Around 7:30 a.m., about 17 km away, a second collision happened at Hwy 403 eastbound and Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford.

Vitalis said this one involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital but died of his injuries, Vitalis said. No one else was injured in the collision.

Late Friday afternoon, police identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.

According to police, additional officers were on their way to assist with the first crash, when they came across the second collision.

“My understanding was we didn’t even get the call for service yet, that’s how quickly after the collision they were here,” Vitalis said. “There were several officers on scene right away.”

Highway 403 eastbound reopened just before noon, after being closed for about seven hours.

The cause of both crashes is still under investigation. It's not known yet if any charges will be laid.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collisions or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

CONCERNING INCREASE IN INJURIES

In waterloo region, police are concerned over an increased number of serious crashes involving motorcycles.

Police say the number of motorcycle crashes is comparable to other years, but they are seeing an increase in the severity of injuries in those crashes.

In Waterloo region, there have been 31 collisions involving motorcycles in 2022 – half have occurred since June 1.

“Of those 15 [since June 1], approximately 3 of them resulted in very serious injuries. So much so that our traffic services unit investigated those,” said Waterloo regional police Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths.

Police say there are a number of reasons why this is happening, but speed is a common factor.

“I think the injuries are a result of speed as a result of the volume of traffic we have. And in some ways it’s just a matter of the mechanism of injury,” said Griffiths. “When you’re hitting someone at high speed, or you’re hitting someone who’s travelling through an intersection at high speed, the mechanism of injury just turns out to be higher.”

Police in Waterloo region and Brant County are asking everyone on the road to be safe.

"Whether they are a rider or a driver, just be really aware of your surroundings,” said Vitalis. “Be really aware of your speed, look twice before you make a move, drive safe in general.”

#Hwy403 EB lanes remain closed from Wayne Gretzky Pkwy to Hwy 52 in Ancaster for the collision investigations. Please avoid the area and for the safety of the people at the scene, DO NOT enter the road closures. @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP ^cv pic.twitter.com/Ptc2YUXPBc