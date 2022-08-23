One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a small double engine plane crashed into a field about 1 km from Stratford Municipal Airport.

Just before 11 a.m., police confirmed the plane’s only occupant, a male had died.

Police said his next of kin have been notified, but they will not be releasing his identity at this time.

Perth Line 43 between Road 109 and Road 110 was closed for most of the day.

Just before 9 p.m., police said the road was reopened.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TBS) was also on scene Tuesday and is in charge of the investigation.

In a statement, TBS said it’s deploying a team of investigators to gather information and assess the crash.

Neither TBS nor police have provided details on the cause.