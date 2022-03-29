One dead after workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a workplace accident in Brantford.
The Ministry of Labour is now involved and investigating.
Officials confirmed the incident happened at Patriot Forge, a metal processing and die-forging company.
Brantford police told CTV News officers were called the business at 280 Henry Street at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday.
In a tweet, police said one man was pronounced dead and another was taken to hospital.
Officers are currently on scene in the area of Henry Street near Wayne Gretzky Parkway for reports of a workplace accident. One male was pronounced deceased and one male has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The Ministry of Labour is responding. pic.twitter.com/k8VbU52JYQ
Police would not comment beyond that, saying the investigation is now in the hands of the Ministry of Labour.
The ministry said two workers were injured while working on a platform and two inspectors are now at the plant investigating further.
CTV News reached out to Patriot Forge on Tuesday but was told no one was available to comment at this time.
