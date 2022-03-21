One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County

One person is dead after a small aircraft crashed in Brant County late Monday afternoon.

Brant County OPP said officers responded to the crash near the Brantford Municipal Airport on Aviation Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

“Witness accounts indicate that [the plane] appeared to be on approach, but that’s still to be determined,” Brant County OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis told CTV News.

Brant County Fire Chief Geoff Hayman said about 20 firefighters also responded to the scene and were forced to walk about 400 meters with extrication equipment because the ground near the wreckage was too soft for large vehicles.

“We were able to get out there at the time of the crash. Since then it’s rained, so it’s a little more difficult,” Const. Vitalis said.

One person was transported to hospital by paramedics where they were pronounced dead, said OPP. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

Police said the crash happened in an open field and no other structures or vehicles were involved. Fire crews used absorbent material to clean aviation fuel leaking from the wreckage.

According to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB), the plane involved was a Cessna 172RG.

OPP held the scene overnight and investigators with the TSB are set to arrive on scene Tuesday morning.

Ornge air ambulance confirmed it also responded to the crash but were not needed to transport anyone to hospital.

#BrantOPP responded to a small plane crash on a property east of Brantford City Airport this evening. One person was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased. Updates will be provided as they become available. ^cv pic.twitter.com/fbyTQ5CFF6