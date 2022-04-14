One dead after two-vehicle collision in Halton Hills

One person has been pronounced dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision in Halton Hills, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. on Highway 7 near Trafalgar Road when the driver of a commercial truck travelling eastbound entered the westbound lane, striking a car.

The 43-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene, police said, while the driver of the truck did not sustain injuries.

Officials have reported the truck is in a ditch, leaking fuel.

OPP spokesperson Kerry Schmidt told CTV News Toronto that an investigation is ongoing and that, at this time, no charges have been placed.

Fatal collision #Hwy7/Trafalgar Rd - Two vehicles involved. Commercial truck EB on Hwy 7 collided with an EB passanger vehicle that entered the westbound lanes. 43 year old driver of car pronounced deceased at the scene. Truck into ditch leaking fuel. Driver of truck not injured. pic.twitter.com/y9wQuDOsK6