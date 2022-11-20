One dead after Vancouver crash

An 88-year-old man has died after a two-car collision in Vancouver Saturday.

The Vancouver Police Department, in a statement, said officers were called to the scene on Oak Street near West 59th Avenue around 6 p.m.

The two cars involved were a grey Honda Accord and a green Toyota Corolla.

"The driver of the Honda died at the scene," said Const. Tania Visintin in the news release.

"One person was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the crash is asked to call 604-717-3012.