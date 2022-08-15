One dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Dartmouth: police

A person has died after police say a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Dartmouth Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a vehicle on fire on Princeton Lane at approximately 11:20 a.m.

It was reported to police that a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle.

"A deceased person was located inside the vehicle that was being operated," said Halifax Regional Police Cst. Nicolas Gagnon, in a news release.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

In a tweet just before 1 p.m., police said Princeton Lane is closed to traffic in both directions.

Police are on scene of a vehicle fire on Princeton Lane in Dartmouth. https://t.co/qGnYAzJsc6



Traffic on Princeton Lane is closed in both directions. Please use alternate routes to avoid delays.



Update will be provided when available.

No details about the deceased individual were released by police.

Police say an update will be provided when available.

The investigation is ongoing.