One dead, another hurt in Norfolk County crash
Ontario Provincial Police say one person was killed and another taken to hospital after a crash in Townsend, south of Brantford.
Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle collision on County Line shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, Const. Andrew Gamble said in a video posted to social media.
Another person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
County Line between Concession 6 and Concession 16 is expected to remain closed for several hours, Gamble said.
Police did not say if weather was a factor in the crash but warned people to stay off the roads if possible.
“As you can see weather and road conditions right now are less than ideal in Norfolk County. If you don’t have to get inside a vehicle today to travel anywhere please stay at home,” Gamble said.
#NorfolkOPP advising of a serious collision on County Line in #NorfolkCounty. One driver pronounced deceased, another individual transported to hospital with serious injuries. (1 of 2) ^ag pic.twitter.com/NlZytOH9sU— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 9, 2024
