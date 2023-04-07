iHeartRadio

One dead, another in hospital after collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga


One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga early Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are currently investigating the two-vehicle crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway 407.

Police say the collision claimed the life of a passenger in one of the vehicles. The driver of the same vehicle was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

No one in the second vehicle was injured, according to police.

