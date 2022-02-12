One dead, another injured following motor vehicle collision near Brooklyn, N.S.: police

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Wentworth Road near Sweet's Corner, Nova Scotia on Saturday.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a head on collision between Windsor and Brooklyn, N.S. around 1 p.m.

Police say one occupant of the vehicle died at the scene while another has been taken to a Halifax hospital via life flight with undisclosed injuries.

Ryan Richard, Brooklyn fire chief, says crews had to use the Jaws of Life in order to remove occupants from both vehicles.

Wentworth Road was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.