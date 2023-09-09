One dead, another injured in Hwy. 144 crash, road reopened

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious single vehicle crash where one person has died and another was seriously injured. The collision closed part of Highway 144 for several hours on Saturday near Gogama.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. and the highway has since reopened.

“The South Porcupine OPP responded to a collision on Highway 144, St-Louis Township, approximately 15 kilometers south of Gogama,” said the OPP in a news release.

“The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and the passenger has died.”

The OPP's communications Twitter account for the north east region originally advised the roadway was closed between Highways 560 and 661 because of a crash just after 9:15 a.m.

COLLISION: #Hwy144 between #Hwy560 and #Hwy661 #Gogama: all lanes closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^ks

In a subsequent tweet just before 11 a.m., OPP called it a “serious single vehicle collision.”

#SouthPorcOPP is currently investigating a serious single vehicle collision on #Hwy144, 20km south of #Gogama. The highway remains closed. ^ms pic.twitter.com/ArjCUDc1KQ

Police advised the roadway reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

CLEARED: #Hwy144 between #Hwy560 and #Hwy661 #Gogama: highway has reopened. ^ks

Police said the investigation is on-going and more details will be release when they become available.

Police have not released details about the cause of the crash.

Check back to CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca for updates on this developing story.