One dead following crash near Wardsville, Ont. Thursday evening

One person is dead following a two vehicle crash near Wardsville, Ont.

Elgin OPP were called to Johnston Line around 8 p.m. Thursday after a pickup truck and a hatchback collided.

The deceased in the hatchback has been identified as Leslie McInnis-Walker, 53, of Acton.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday in London.

A passenger in the deceased's vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.