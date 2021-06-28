One dead following 'disturbance' at residence at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service are investigating the circumstances of what is being called a ‘disturbance’ Sunday morning that left one person dead.

Police received a call around 6 a.m. regarding the disturbance at a Switzer Driver address at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

According to police two people were taken to hospital where one of the individuals was pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the incident is in the early stages but police say there is no threat to public safety.

The identity of the deceased is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

A post-mortem to determine the cause of death will take place Monday.

No charges have been laid at this time.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.