One dead following motorcycle collision in Mississauga

One person is dead following a motorcycle collision in Mississauga on Thursday.

Police received the call for a collision just before 1:45 p.m. It is alleged that a truck and motorcycle were involved in the collision, which happened in the area of Matheson Boulevard East and Kennedy Road. The truck driver remained on scene.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators remain on scene. Road closures are in effect in the surrounding area.

This is a developing story.

COLLISION:

- Matheson Bv E/Kennedy Rd #Mississauga

- Truck and motorcycle involved

- Truck driver remained on the scene

- Motorcyclist was pronounced at the scene

- MCB is investigating

- Road closures in the area

- Use alternate routes

- C/R at 1:44 p.m.

- PR23-0135698