One dead following single vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley

A 58-year-old Bonnechere Valley woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Highway 60, between Mill Street and Old Trestle Road, in Killaloe, Ont. at approximately 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the driver of the car was travelling westbound on Highway 60 when they veered off the roadway, striking a rock cut.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver at Janet Burke of Bonnechere Valley.

The 45-year-old passenger of the vehicle was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Killaloe is located two hours west of Ottawa.

