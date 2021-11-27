One dead following single vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley
A 58-year-old Bonnechere Valley woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Highway 60, between Mill Street and Old Trestle Road, in Killaloe, Ont. at approximately 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows the driver of the car was travelling westbound on Highway 60 when they veered off the roadway, striking a rock cut.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the driver at Janet Burke of Bonnechere Valley.
The 45-year-old passenger of the vehicle was not hurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Killaloe is located two hours west of Ottawa.
#KillaloeOPP members are at the scene of a single vehicle collision. A adult female was pronounced deceased at the location. #Hwy60 between Mill St and Old Trestle Rd #Killaloe - TCI & Recon investigating. Re-opening time later today. ^tc pic.twitter.com/ez2DoG0qCZ— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 27, 2021
