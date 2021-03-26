One dead following three-vehicle crash in Brant County

Provincial police one person has died following a three-vehicle collision in Brant County on Friday morning.

Officers were called to Bishopsgate Road at Ellis Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Officials said one person suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. They were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the person's identity won't be released until they can notify next-of-kin.

Two other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for about eight hours while police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.