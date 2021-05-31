One dead following workplace incident in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are reporting an incident at a workplace in Hawkesbury, Ont. that led to the death of one man and injuries to another person.

In a release, police said emergency crews, including themselves, the Prescott-Russell Paramedic Service, and the Hawkesbury Fire Department were called to a parking lot on Spence Avenue at around 8 a.m. Monday.

A 71-year-old employee was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of what police are only calling a "fatal incident." The victim has been identified as Charles Sproule, of Champlain Township.

A second individual, who is 34 years old, was airlifted to hospital via Ornge air ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details about the incident were made immediately available.

OPP said the Ministry of Labour is investigating. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the ministry for additional comment.