One dead, four injured in rollover crash in RM of Grahamdale
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
One person has died and four people were taken to hospital following a crash last week in the RM of Grahamdale.
Gypsumville RCMP said officers were called on June 30 around 7 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Road 188N near Road 44 W. Investigators said the vehicle had five people inside and was travelling east when it crashed into a ditch.
Police said a 19-year-old woman from Lake St. Martin First Nation was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other four people – two women aged 18 and 21 and two men aged 24 and 27 – were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The four injured were also from Lake St. Martin First Nation.
RCMP continue to investigate the crash.
