London police along with the Ontario Fire Marshal and the London Fire Department will be investigating after a townhouse fire near Kipps Lane left one person and a dog dead.

The fire at 48 Arbour Glen Cres. began just before midnight according to the London Fire Department.

After respondong to the fire the London Fire Department tweeted that they were at the scene and that one person was found inside.

A preliminary damage estimate is set at $250,000.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be taking part along with London police.

In a tweet the London Fire Department said, “We would like to extend our condolences to the friends and family that are affected by last night’s tragic fire on Arbour Glen.

This is a developing story, more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Fire crews are on scene of townhouse fire on Arbour Glen crews have fire knocked down. One person found and FPI is notified to attend for investigation @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 #ldnont