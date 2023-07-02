One dead in Canada Day crash near Cochrane

A man is dead after being struck by an off-road vehicle on Highway 743 at Hunter Valley Road.

Cochrane RCMP say the 42-year-old resident of Olds, Alta., was walking, around 11:30 p.m. on Canada Day, when he was hit from behind by the side-by-side.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the off-road vehicle was injured in the crash.

He was taken to hospital and later released.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.