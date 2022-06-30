One dead in crash near Stoney Trail

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash that took place late Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place around 5:40 p.m. near Stoney Trail at the off-ramp to the Tuscany exit.

EMS said a vehicle hit a pillar, and a man, believed to be in his 40s, died.

UPDATE: Traffic incident on SB Stoney Tr and Crowchild Tr NW, the exit ramp from NB Crowchild Tr to Stoney Tr is closed. SB Stoney exit ramp is closed. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/EFghmvCpgo