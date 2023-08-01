One dead in crash near Thurso, Que.

Quebec provincial police say one person is dead after a crash near Thurso.

The crash happened at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near the 187 exit ramp.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a rock wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim.

Collision investigators are on scene. Police closed the exit ramp for the investigation but the highway remains open.