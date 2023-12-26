One dead in crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C.: RCMP

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C., on Tuesday morning, forcing the highway to close for several hours.

RCMP confirmed one person died in the crash.

Others involved in the crash were believed to be injured in critical condition, but police could not confirm how many vehicles or people were involved.

The crash took place between Beaver Valley Road and the Glacier National Park east boundary, according to a social media post from DriveBC.

The Trans-Canada was closed in both directions for several hours, stretching from Revelstoke, B.C., to one kilometre west of Golden.

The road was reopened as of 3:30 p.m., but DriveBC said to expect delays due to congestion.

✅OPEN - #BCHwy1 between Beaver Valley Rd and #GlacierNationalPark #Revelstoke #GoldenBC after earlier vehicle incident. Expect delays due to congestion.

No further details were provided by police.