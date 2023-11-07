One dead in fatal crash near Bancroft, Ont.

Police in Bancroft, Ont. are investigating an afternoon collision on Highway 118 that has left one person dead.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a two-car collision after 2 p.m. near Dyno Road, about 26 kilometres west of Bancroft.

An OPP post on X said a 71-year-old resident of Highlands East was pronouned dead.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

