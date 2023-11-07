iHeartRadio

One dead in fatal crash near Bancroft, Ont.


OPP cruiser in this file photo.

Police in Bancroft, Ont. are investigating an afternoon collision on Highway 118 that has left one person dead.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a two-car collision after 2 p.m. near Dyno Road, about 26 kilometres west of Bancroft.

An OPP post on X said a 71-year-old resident of Highlands East was pronouned dead.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

