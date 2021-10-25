One dead in fire at Saskatoon apartment building

A person is dead following an early-morning fire in Saskatoon.

The blaze in the 200 block of Avenue P South was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.

The fire was contained to a single suite on the third floor of an apartment building.

A fire investigator on scene said a smoke alarm was missing in the suite, the department said in a news release.

Improper disposal of smoking material caused the fire, according to the fire department.

Assistant Fire Chief Yvonne Raymer said two people who were in the same suite are in hospital.

"We don’t know why they couldn’t self-evacuate," which is one of last pieces in the investigation, according to Raymer.

Raymer expects to use information from this fire to share with the community to try and prevent further deaths.

"This was a tragic accident and in reviewing our fire inspection history, this was a well maintained building."

The cause of death is to be determined by an autopsy.

The property management company is helping 11 tenants relocate to other buildings.