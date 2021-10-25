One dead in fire at Saskatoon apartment building
A person is dead following an early-morning fire in Saskatoon.
The blaze in the 200 block of Avenue P South was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.
The fire was contained to a single suite on the third floor of an apartment building.
A fire investigator on scene said a smoke alarm was missing in the suite, the department said in a news release.
Improper disposal of smoking material caused the fire, according to the fire department.
Assistant Fire Chief Yvonne Raymer said two people who were in the same suite are in hospital.
"We don’t know why they couldn’t self-evacuate," which is one of last pieces in the investigation, according to Raymer.
Raymer expects to use information from this fire to share with the community to try and prevent further deaths.
"This was a tragic accident and in reviewing our fire inspection history, this was a well maintained building."
The cause of death is to be determined by an autopsy.
The property management company is helping 11 tenants relocate to other buildings.
-
Nova Scotia man wanted on provincewide warrant: RCMPWest Hants RCMP Detachment has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man charged with offences in connection to an incident that occurred on Sept. 20, 2020 in Upper Vaughan, N.S.
-
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed usersWhen a Facebook researcher suggested disabling comments on vaccine posts in March until the platform could do a better job of tackling anti-vaccine messages lurking in them, that proposal was ignored.
-
Southern Manitoba residents celebrating relaxed restrictions for certain communitiesManitoba's current public health orders are being extended for another three weeks, but starting Tuesday restrictions are relaxing for six municipalities in southern Manitoba, which has residents excited for the change
-
4 to 6 cm of snow to fall on Calgary Friday?A warm week in Calgary ahead of Friday's flurries.
-
Why aren't COVID-19 vaccinations required for Ottawa police officers?Unlike federal government and city workers, who could lose their jobs if they aren’t vaccinated, Ottawa police officers can continue working without getting their shots.
-
Guelph man arrested for swinging hockey stick at employee in store he's banned from: policeGuelph police have arrested a man they say went to a store he is banned from and swung a hockey stick at an employee.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 26: A few more warm ones, then a slideTemperatures will top out in double-digits for two more days (maybe...MAYBE three) and then a cooler air mass will take over.
-
Chatham man charged after allegedly harassing ex-girlfriend on FacebookA 41-year-old Chatham man is facing charges for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend via Facebook.
-
18-year-old struck by vehicle in Brampton sustains life-altering injuries: policeAn 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital this morning with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.