One dead in four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls

A 61-year-old from West Nipissing has died as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls on Tuesday night, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The victim was brought to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

"No other person was injured in the collision," OPP said.

"The highway was closed in both directions for over six hours."

An investigation into the collision is continuing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

