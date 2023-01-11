One dead in Gatineau, Que. apartment fire

A 36-year-old woman has died following a fire at an apartment building in Gatineau, Que.

Firefighters responded to a call for a fire in the building on Rue Lafreniere at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics transported two people to the hospital.

Gatineau police said Wednesday afternoon one of the victims, a 36-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second person suffered burns, and remains in hospital for treatment.

Police have taken over the investigation into the cause of the fire.

"My heart goes out to the victims," Mayor France Belisile said on Twitter early Wednesday afternoon.

"I am counting on all of our emergency teams which are mobilized on the spot and I am following the evolution of the situation closely."

In a seperate note on Twitter, Belisle said, "All my condolences to the family and loved ones of this Gatineau woman."

Gatineau police spokesperson Andree East says firefighters and police evacuated all residents from the four-storey building due to the size of the fire.

In an update Wednesday evening, fire officials said approximately 20 people are displaced because of the fire, and will be assisted by the Canadian Red Cross.

Quelle tistre nouvelle… Toutes mes condoléances à la famille et aux proches de cette Gatinoise. https://t.co/OzMPNpwHYg