One person has died following a head-on collision in Guelph on Friday evening.

Guelph police say two vehicles collided on Stone Road East near Victoria Road South shortly after 5 p.m.

Ornge Air Ambulance was originally called to the scene, but was cancelled before it arrived.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

"The roads were dry, they were dry then," Sgt. Christopher Probst said. "I know that today was quite a sunny day and, ironically enough, there seems to be times when the sun is very bright and it's a nice clear day when we get serious collisions still."

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

They're not releasing any details on the person who was killed, saying they're working to notify next-of-kin.