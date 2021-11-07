One dead in motorcycle crash in Caledon
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
OPP says one person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Caledon Sunday evening.
According to Caledon OPP, the crash happened on County Rd 9 between County Rd 1 and Heritage road.
Paramedics say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene
County Rd 9 has been closed in both directions as police continue their investigation.
-
-
Gushue triumphs over Mouat in curling's National final; Fleury bounced by HasselborgCanadian Brad Gushue won the Grand Slam of Curling's National on Sunday while Tracy Fleury dropped the women's final.
-
1 charged after protestors try to block traffic at airportProtestors gathered at the Calgary International Airport around 3 p.m. Sunday to rally against vaccine requirements for air travel.
-
City of Ottawa honours late Inuk artist with renaming of Sandy Hill parkCouncil approved the name change to Annie Pootoogook Park in February 2021, but COVID-19 restrictions delayed the renaming ceremony until Sunday.
-
'The emotions will be brought back': Star Blanket Cree Nation prepares search for unmarked gravesStar Blanket Cree Nation is bracing to find human remains as the search begins for unmarked graves near another former residential school, one which survivors have told stories about for years.
-
Kitchener school closed Monday due to floodingJF Carmichael Public School will be closed Monday after several of its classrooms flooded over the weekend.
-
Rogers Communications Inc. won't appeal B.C. court ruling on board fightRogers Communications Inc. says it won't appeal a British Columbia Supreme Court ruling that upheld Edward Rogers' reconstituted board of directors.
-
Retired Saanich police officer retroactively dismissed for misconduct, OPCC report saysA retired police officer on Vancouver Island was retroactively dismissed from his department after the conclusion of an investigation by B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
-
France Belisle elected new mayor of GatineauFrance Bélisle is the new mayor of Gatineau, the first woman elected to hold the top job in the city.