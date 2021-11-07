iHeartRadio

One dead in motorcycle crash in Caledon

OPP file image.

OPP says one person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Caledon Sunday evening.

According to Caledon OPP, the crash happened on County Rd 9 between County Rd 1 and Heritage road.

Paramedics say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene

County Rd 9 has been closed in both directions as police continue their investigation.

12