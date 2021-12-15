One dead in single-vehicle crash in Severn Township
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Severn Township on Wednesday night.
According to OPP, the crash happened at 7:59 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 just south of Vasey road.
Police say the driver of the vehicle and the lone occupant left the roadway and struck a tree.
OPP has closed all northbound lanes in the affected area as the police investigation continues.
