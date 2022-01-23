One dead in single-vehicle crash near Nanton, Alta.; pet dog survives

A 52-year-old man died in a single-vehicle car accident near Nanton, Alta., Saturday evening.

According to police, emergency crews responded after 9:40 p.m. to the crash on Highway 533, east of Range Road 265.

Investigators determined the driver, from Three Hills, Alta., and only occupant of the Chevrolet Silverado went onto the highway's south shoulder, over-corrected, entered the north ditch, and rolled over.

While investigating the crash, RCMP discovered the man had his golden retriever, named JD, with him at the time.

"It was determined the dog was uninjured and ran back toward Nanton," Mounties said in a statement.

"He was found by some members of the public who took him in and began searching for his family."

With the help of social media, police said JD was reunited with his family.