One dead in single-vehicle rollover near Innisfail, Alta.

A person is dead after a vehicle rollover north of Calgary Sunday afternoon.

According to RCMP, around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of an SUV going off the road and striking several trees near Highway 2 and Antler Hill, by Range Road 281.

As a result of the crash near Innisfail, the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene.

No further information was available from police.

Innisfail is approximately 119 kilometres north of Calgary.