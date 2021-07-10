One dead in small plane crash west of Brockville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed west of Brockville, Ont. Saturday morning.

Police were called to an area of Lower Oak Leaf Road, about 30 km west of Brockville, at around 10:45 a.m.

An OPP spokesperson says there were two people on board the ultralight plane. The pilot, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The pilot has not been identified.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is also investigating.

"The TSB has deployed a team of investigators to the site near Charleston Lake, Ontario," a spokesperson said in an email. "The investigators will assess the occurrence and gather information before determining the next steps."

#LeedsOPP are currently investigating a crash of an ultra-lite aircraft near Lower Oak Leaf Rd. More information to follow. ^ac pic.twitter.com/YCPN9KlCx3

Map for reference purposes.