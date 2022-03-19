One dead in snowmobile crash near Val-des-Bois, Que.

Quebec provincial police say one person has died following a snowmobiling crash near Val-des-Bois, Que. Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. Five people were out snowmobiling when one of them, a 37-year-old man, was thrown from the snowmobile for reasons that remain under investigation. He died in hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

Police said the other snowmobilers were not hurt.