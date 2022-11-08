One dead in west Ottawa house fire

Ottawa police say one person died in a house fire in the city's west end over the weekend.

The fire at the home on Herrington Court in Crystal Bay broke out just before 4 p.m.

Police confirmed Tuesday that one person was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Emergency Services responded to a house fire on November 6 in the 1 – 100 block of Herrington Court at 3:55 pm. Sadly one person was located inside, deceased. The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be investigated by OPS Arson Unit and @ONFireMarshal#ottnews