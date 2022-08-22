One dead, one critical after Hwy. 403 crash in Hamilton

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a collision on Highway 403 in Hamilton.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Ontario Provincial Police said a passenger in the vehicle has been pronounced dead, while the driver is in critical condition.

OPP are investigating the deadly collision.

An image shared from the scene by OPP shows a small sedan crashed into the guide rail. It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

The eastbound lanes of highway 403 are closed at Lincoln Alexander Parkway as police investigate.