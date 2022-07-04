One dead, one hospitalized after fire at Cape Breton seniors’ complex

One person has died and another person was taken to hospital after a weekend fire in Cape Breton.

Matt Hawley, chief of the New Waterford Fire Department, says the fire broke out at a seniors’ complex in the community early Sunday morning.

The name of the person who died has not been released, but CTV News has learned they were a women in their 60s.

The person who was taken to hospital has “serious burns.”

According to Hawley, the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen of the complex.

On Monday, police tape and a boarded-up window were the only indicators from the outside that there was a fire in the complex over the weekend.

“That's pretty crazy,” says New Waterford resident Mathew Mark. “It's a small town and you don't really hear of a lot of that stuff around here, so it's a big shock for sure.

The area’s MLA, Kendra Coombes, says 15 to 20 tenants have been displaced because of the fire and are currently staying at a hotel, or with family members.

“A community member dying is always sad, but to lose their life in such a way.. my thoughts are with their family and tenants who knew this person,” she says.

The fire marshal’s office has released the scene back to Cape Breton Island Housing Authority, which owns the building.

“It means that, thankfully, they be able to have a place to continue to live, with the housing crisis were in and the lack of housing,” says Coombes.

Cape Breton Regional Police says, at this time, there is no evidence to suggest any foul play, or suspicion, connected to the fire.

The woman’s body has been sent to medical examiner’s office for autopsy to determine cause of death.