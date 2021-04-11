One dead, one hospitalized after Fredericton Junction, N.B. car crash: RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died, and a woman is in hospital after a car crash in Fredericton Junction, N.B.

Police say at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Oromocto RCMP responded to a crash on Sunbury Drive.

A 44-year-old man from Vespa, near Upper Tracy, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police say a 25-year-old female passenger was also taken to hospital, where she remains.

The RCMP says they believe the vehicle left the road, crashing into a tree.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.



