One dead, one hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Caledon: OPP

Provincial police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont., that has left one person dead.

The OPP's Caledon detachment says the collision happened Tuesday morning on Highway 10.

Drivers from two of the vehicles sustained life-threatening injuries and police say they were transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.

Police say one of the drivers had been pronounced dead as of Wednesday morning while the other person was still in hospital.

Traffic on the highway and on some surrounding roads was temporarily closed during the early hours of the investigation.

Police are asking witnesses or people with footage of the crash to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.