One dead, one injured in crash north of Guelph

One driver is dead and another has been injured following a multi-vehicle collision Monday morning north of Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 124 and Wellington Road 26 around 5:30 a.m.

Wellington County OPP said the crash involved involved a pickup truck and a sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 51-year-old from Guelph, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for the remainder of morning while police tried to identify the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.

