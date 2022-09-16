One dead, one injured in fatal North Bay apartment fire

A fire that started in the basement of a three-story North Bay apartment building early Friday morning killed one and injured another.

Firefighters were called to 374 Percy Street at 2:34 a.m., arriving four minutes later to heavy flames and smoke, Fire Chief Jason Whiteley said in an email.

The fire spread to the floor above with people injured and trapped.

"Fire crews immediately began a primary search and fire attack in the basement unit. One tenant from the basement unit was found deceased and the other was able to self evacuate and was transported by EMS for injuries sustained in the fire," Whiteley said.

"Fire crews were able to do primary and secondary searches of all floors to confirm everyone was out of the building. All other tenants were able to successfully evacuate because of working smoke alarms in the building."

Paramedics treated and assessed all of the building's tenants along with one firefighter who sustained a minor injury.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation. North Bay fire and life safety division and North Bay police will be assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal with the investigation," Whiteley said.

No word on the total number of people being displaced.